Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 245.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 346,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 104,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 157.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 110,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 67,755 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,598,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,494. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

