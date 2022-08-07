Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Cap Hits $911,317.57

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 32.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $911,317.57 and $34,597.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00006912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00619597 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014316 BTC.
Vanilla Network Coin Profile
Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network.
Vanilla Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.