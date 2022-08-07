Verge (XVG) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $62.66 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00265412 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000991 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,509,315,888 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

