Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $198.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average is $188.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,545 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

