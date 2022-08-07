Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,902 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $188.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.