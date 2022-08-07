Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Boosted by Boxwood Ventures Inc.

Boxwood Ventures Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,083 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.6% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

