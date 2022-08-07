Vertcoin Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $42,305.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,155.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.96 or 0.07367315 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00163887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00265213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.18 or 0.00730624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.00610254 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005705 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,732,835 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.