Vestor Capital LLC Has $63,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.9 %

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $126.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.62.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

