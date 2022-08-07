Vestor Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 158 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $288.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $296.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,254 shares of company stock worth $45,899,243 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

