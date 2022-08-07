Vestor Capital LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,133.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 604,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,708,000 after acquiring an additional 577,153 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 304.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 45,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,352.5% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 526,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,943,000 after buying an additional 490,697 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average is $98.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

