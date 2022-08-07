Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Banco Santander S.A.’s 10th Largest Position

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $107,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

Shares of V stock opened at $215.87 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $242.60. The company has a market capitalization of $410.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

