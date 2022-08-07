Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Summitry LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Summitry LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,556 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 87,817 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 4.4% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $73,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,259,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,036,406,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Visa by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $215.87 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

