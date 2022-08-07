Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,590,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.83% of Vista Outdoor worth $56,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 320,310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 247,225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 538.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 128,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 261.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 114,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 361,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 97,419 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $28.91 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSTO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

In other Vista Outdoor news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vista Outdoor news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $137,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

