Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $411.21

Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 411.21 ($5.04) and traded as low as GBX 392 ($4.80). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 396 ($4.85), with a volume of 73,240 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FAN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.74) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Volution Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £783.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,828.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 367.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 410.59.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

