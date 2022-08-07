Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Vontier Stock Performance
Shares of VNT opened at $24.72 on Friday. Vontier has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.
Vontier Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
About Vontier
Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.
