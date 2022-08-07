Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $24.72 on Friday. Vontier has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vontier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vontier by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,341,000 after purchasing an additional 130,145 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Vontier by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,570,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 119,313 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,074,000 after purchasing an additional 191,192 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

