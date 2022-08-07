Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Vontier Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.72. 644,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Vontier has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $528,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vontier by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,064,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 177,805 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vontier by 24.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

