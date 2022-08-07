Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.
Vontier Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.72. 644,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,705. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.
Vontier Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,341,000 after buying an additional 130,145 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 8.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,570,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after buying an additional 119,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 14.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,074,000 after buying an additional 191,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About Vontier
Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vontier (VNT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.