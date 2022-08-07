Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.72. 644,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,705. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,341,000 after buying an additional 130,145 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 8.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,570,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after buying an additional 119,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 14.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,074,000 after buying an additional 191,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.