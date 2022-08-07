Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Vontier Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. 644,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. Vontier has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.21%.

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,341,000 after purchasing an additional 130,145 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 8.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,570,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 119,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 14.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,074,000 after purchasing an additional 191,192 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.