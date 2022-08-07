Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Vontier Trading Down 0.1 %

Vontier stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. 644,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,705. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. Vontier has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,341,000 after purchasing an additional 130,145 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 8.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,570,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 119,313 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 14.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,074,000 after buying an additional 191,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

