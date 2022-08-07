Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOYA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.90.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.51. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 462.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7,467.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 76.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.