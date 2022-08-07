W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Given New $93.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WPC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.