Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.0 %

WBA stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

