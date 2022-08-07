Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lowered by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,498 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $126.58 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.00. The firm has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

