Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $126.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.00.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

