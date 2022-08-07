Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 46,196 Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $2,698,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,389,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of SHC stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.