Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stake in Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,938 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Convey Health Solutions worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Convey Health Solutions stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.84 million, a PE ratio of -61.47 and a beta of -0.43. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $96.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CNVY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

