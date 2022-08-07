Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $478,000 Holdings in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in UTA Acquisition were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of UTAAU stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

About UTA Acquisition

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

