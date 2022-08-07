Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Increases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 562.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,598 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

