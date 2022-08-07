Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $2.23 Million in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $64.37 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.43.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

