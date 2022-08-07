Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $519,000 in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 373.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

FRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 0.87. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $159.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.81.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

