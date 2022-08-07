Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $761,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $237.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.06 and its 200 day moving average is $215.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.95.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.