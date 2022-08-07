Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 101,842 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,842 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

