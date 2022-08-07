WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 214,639 iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 214,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,075,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 1.61% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.49 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average is $91.98.

