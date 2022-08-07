WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 1,853 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 25.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 4.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $250.21 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.66 and its 200 day moving average is $222.11. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 752.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

