WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 18,601 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,601 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 166,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 290,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $357,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

