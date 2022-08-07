WealthShield Partners LLC Buys Shares of 25,915 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,971 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

