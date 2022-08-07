WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,965 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.19. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

