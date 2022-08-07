WealthShield Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

