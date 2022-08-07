WealthShield Partners LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,132 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $3,326,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $2,354,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $286,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $61.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30.
