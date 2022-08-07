WealthShield Partners LLC Has $5.38 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,533 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,490,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,136.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,384,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,835,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58.

