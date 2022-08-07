WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $3.63 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $79.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

