WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,287 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $65.40 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.59.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.