WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 31,639 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,639 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,982,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,477.8% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,069,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,109 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,507,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $68.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

