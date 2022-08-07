Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 431 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 992.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $48.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

