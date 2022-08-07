Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 741 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,327,511 shares in the company, valued at $141,675,594.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $30,478,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

