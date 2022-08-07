Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

SLV stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

