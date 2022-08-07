Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $17.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

