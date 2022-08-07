Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $745,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,015 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,930,580,000 after buying an additional 150,255 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in eBay by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after buying an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in eBay by 44.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after buying an additional 2,147,372 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in eBay by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $403,857,000 after buying an additional 911,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its stake in eBay by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,022,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $344,866,000 after buying an additional 480,770 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 209.53%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.89.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

