Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 789.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 43,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ opened at 18.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 18.62. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 15.78 and a fifty-two week high of 21.35.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

