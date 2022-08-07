Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in Comcast by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 35,269 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Comcast by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 188,424 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 42,772 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 53,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 33,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 26,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $168.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

